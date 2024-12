FORT WORTH – Police chief Neil Noakes plans to retire in May of 2025, the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon.

Noakes started his career in law enforcement with the department in 2000. He was hired as chief in 2021.

Noakes will hold a press conference with Mayor Mattie Parker and city manager David Cooke, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.