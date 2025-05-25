Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Fort Worth; police searching for suspect

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Worth, police said. 

The Fort Worth Police Department said at about 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of Wichita Street and Knox Street after two people were reported lying in the road.

When officers arrived, they found that two victims had been struck by a vehicle, which had fled before officers got there.

Police said it's believed that one of the victims was attempting to remove the other from the roadway when they were both struck. Both victims, whose names have not been released, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Fort Worth Traffic Investigation Unit, as officers continue to search for the suspect. 

