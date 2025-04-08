Fort Worth police investigating 2 robberies they say are connected

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating two separate robberies they said could be connected.

FWPD said officers were first called out to a smoke and vape store in a shopping center along Seminary Drive before 11 p.m. Monday night.

When police officers arrived, an employee reported that two men, wearing all black clothing and masks, held the store up at gunpoint before taking approximately $1,000 from the register.

According to a FWPD incident log, the employee heard shots fired after the suspects left but did not believe they were directed towards the store.

Just a few minutes later, another call for help came from a convenience store just a few miles away from the first location.

Patrol officers who arrived at the Welcome Grocery at 1200 W Bolt Street were told a similar story: two suspects wearing black masks entered the store and one suspect pointed a gun at an employee before taking money from the cash register.

It was not clear if the suspects left either location in a vehicle or on foot.

Investigators believed the robberies were related because of the suspect descriptions, the close proximity of the robberies and the times that the incidents occurred.