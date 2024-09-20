Fort Worth officer arrested for off-duty shooting, faces aggravated assault charge

FORT WORTH — A Fort Worth police officer who shot a man while off-duty has been arrested and booked into Tarrant County Jail, police said Friday.

Officer William Martin has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He will be placed on detached duty pending the completion and review of an Internal Affairs investigation, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Martin, who has been with the Fort Worth PD for 19 years, was off duty on Sept. 3 when he shot a man who he claimed was trying to ram him with his vehicle after a hit-and-run.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is filled with officers who do the job right every day," the department said in a news release. "Our department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and in doing so, we will continue to be transparent and open with our community."

Martin said the hit-and-run happened on I-35W, alleging that the driver of the pickup truck that hit him did not stop. Martin followed the truck to Morningside Drive, about five miles away, where he claimed the driver tried to ram him with his truck. That's when, police said, Martin pulled out his gun and fired multiple shots. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to be OK.

After the incident, some members of the Fort Worth community spoke at a recent city council meeting, expressing concern about Martin's status.

This was not the first high-profile incident involving Martin. In 2016, a video circulated of Martin slamming Jacqueline Craig to the ground and arresting her. Craig had called 911 to report a neighbor attacking her child.

Martin was suspended for 10 days but kept his job. Craig sued the city for excessive force, but a federal appeals court eventually ruled that Martin had qualified immunity. The case was settled, with Craig awarded $150,000. She died in 2023.