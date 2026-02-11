Fort Worth finds 1,300+ violations in sweep targeting chronic nuisance properties

Fort Worth inspectors found more than 1,300 violations at multiple properties during the city's first sweep under a new task force targeting its worst nuisance sites.

As part of its Nuisance Enforcement Task Force, the effort focuses on properties repeatedly cited for unsafe or unhealthy conditions, including trash buildup, pest issues, structural problems, and fire‑safety lapses.

The first sites, beginning a pilot program in January, included Sandy Oaks Apartments on Sandy Lane, the Eco Motel (Cowtown Inn) on East Lancaster Avenue, and two convenience stores – Southside Food Mart (formerly Rocky's I) and Rocky's II – on Hemphill Street.

Hundreds of violations documented

Officials identified 859 violations at Sandy Oaks, 421 violations at the Eco Motel, and 80 violations at the Southside Food Mart and Rocky's II combined, according to a news release.

"We're all working toward the same outcome, and that collaboration is how we get these properties back into compliance and back on track," Code Compliance Director Brian Daugherty said.

Inspectors fan out across properties

Inspectors from multiple departments examined more than 100 units at Sandy Oaks, over 20 units at the Eco Motel, and multiple retail spaces at the convenience stores, the city said.

They checked the properties for a wide range of issues – from poor maintenance, substandard living conditions, and pest infestations to structural concerns, health hazards, and fire‑safety problems – while police remained on site to ensure the safety of residents and city staff.

"The way we did it was efficient for everyone," said Oscar Reyes, Code Compliance superintendent. "We had one warrant, one day, and multiple departments and officers addressing all the buildings."

Animal Control provided on‑site outreach, vaccinations, and microchips at residents' request.

Next steps and future targets

The task force will conduct what the city termed aggressive re‑inspections to ensure violations are corrected. It will cite properties that fail to comply, officials said.

Future target properties will be selected based on pilot results, according to the city.