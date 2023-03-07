Motel in Fort Worth's Las Vegas Trail neighborhood could be getting a facelift soon

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A multi-million dollar turnaround for a troubled motel property and neighborhood is on the table this week for leaders in Tarrant County and Fort Worth.

Approval for the first $8 million to buy and renovate the Express Inn in Fort Worth's Las Vegas Trail neighborhood, is expected Tuesday from Tarrant County commissioners. Fort Worth's city council will hear a report on the project as well Tuesday, with a vote on committing $2 million expected next month.

The project would turn the 83-room motel along I-30 into 55 units of permanent housing, called Casa de Suenos. Low-income families, victims of domestic violence and people who are homeless, could all find permanent supportive housing in the development.

The rehab would also transform a property that has been connected to crime and drugs, in a part of the city that has struggled with both.

"For us to bring it on board as permanent supportive housing for families, is an important part of that," said Michael Crain, the city council representative for the area. "We can cleanup that, we can also make it better for the people that live there."

Crain also serves on the board for LVT Rise, an organization working to revitalize the neighborhood.

The county will used funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. County Commissioner Manny Ramirez, who said he was often called to the motel when working on the city's east side as a police officer, described the renewal potential of the area as being the biggest impact of the purchase.

"This project is a way to revitalize the area, really put some skin in the game, and say 'You know what, we're not just going to stand around and watch this degrade, we're going to do something to turn it around'," he said.

The total project cost is more than $12.6 million. Fort Worth Housing Solutions is expected to guarantee the additional $1.9 million at its board meeting later this month, and seek charitable donations to cover it.

Construction could start by May, with full occupancy possible by May 2024.

The housing model has already been used in Fort Worth with Casa de Esperanza near I-820 on the city's north side. That former motel was rehabbed quickly over two months in late 2020, at the height of the pandemic, into 119 apartments for those who were chronically homeless, disabled, or seniors at risk from COVID-19.