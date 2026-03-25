Fort Worth's newest K‑9 crimefighter Copper earns badge, joins child‑exploitation investigations

A floppy‑eared crimefighter earned his badge Wednesday, officially joining Fort Worth's efforts to track down hidden electronic evidence in child‑exploitation cases.

The pup, K‑9 Copper, joined the department in December and now serves as an Electronic Storage Detection dog with the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia pinned Copper's new badge himself, celebrating the service‑certified dog's specialized training and growing role on the team.

"Copper assists with child exploitation cases, where he can sniff out electronic devices that can store Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), as well as being a certified service animal!" Fort Worth police said in a post on the social media platform X.

"Congratulations, Copper!"