Fort Worth high school band director attacked after school near campus, principal says

Fort Worth ISD and the Fort Worth Police Department are investigating after a teacher was assaulted Friday afternoon.

According to a letter posted to Facebook, Southwest High School principal John Engel said one of the school's band directors was attacked by a group of young people near campus after school hours. The suspects are not believed to be students at the school, Engel said.

The teacher was receiving medical treatment and support from the school, Engel said, but there has not been an update on his condition since Friday.

On Monday, counselors and support staff will be available for students.

"I want to express how deeply sorry I am that this happened. The safety and well-being of our students and staff guide every decision we make, and we remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive environment for everyone. Thank you for your trust and support as we come together as a school community during this difficult time," Engel said.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information on the case.