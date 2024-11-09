Fort Worth ISD hosts Choices Expo for families to learn more about specialized programs

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Independent School District hosted the annual Choices Expo at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center on Saturday.

The expo provided families with information about specialized academic programs for the 2025-2026 school year, aimed at meeting students' diverse needs and future goals.

Hundreds of families attended the one-stop shop to learn about programs available for grades K through 12. From STEM to graphic arts to trade and IT careers, students could find information that fits their interests in Fort Worth USD's specialized programs.

Open houses for the programs will take place until the end of the year.

"All of these programs are designed to prepare students for college and career," said Dr. Lynsey Charles, Director of School Choice and Enrollment for the Fort Worth ISD. "What these programs will do is make sure that the students stay on the path in order to graduate with a certification program. Some of them will even be able to get an associate degree in many areas, so it's very exciting."

Sixth-grader Laylah Harmon attended the expo with her mom, Karen Harmon, to learn more about the options for performing arts.

"I could know what I already can do, so I can work on that even more, be better at it, and have fun with it," Laylah Harmon said.

"I'm excited about this because she's a unique child, and I wanted her to meet like-minded people," her mother added. "At regular school, there's so many distractions, so I wanted her to be around her own tribe. She's really hyper-focused on what she's doing."

You can apply for the specialized programs through Jan. 31, 2025. Click here for more information.