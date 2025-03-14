Watch CBS News
Fort Worth ISD employee accused of improper relationship with 15-year-old student in Hill County, officials say

A Fort Worth Independent School District employee has turned himself in for allegedly having an improper relationship with a teen student in Hill County, authorities said Thursday.

The Hill County Sheriff's Office said the charges against 29-year-old Adrian Buruato stem from when he was employed as a head baseball coach and junior high history teacher for Itasca ISD during the 2023-2024 school year. HCSO said the victim has been identified as a 15-year-old girl who attended the school. 

On March 12, Buruato turned himself in to authorities on charges of indecency with a child-sexual contact and improper relationship between an educator and student. Both are second-degree felonies. 

HCSO said Buruato was booked into the Hill County jail on a $300,000 bond.

The sheriff's office shared concerns over more possible victims and asked anyone with information to call 254-582-5313. 

