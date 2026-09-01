Fort Worth ISD Board of Managers launches "Car Line Blitz" to connect with parents, get feedback

Fort Worth ISD is in its first full school year under a state takeover, and district leaders are taking an unconventional approach to gathering parent feedback: meeting families where they already are, in school pickup and drop-off lines.

"For the first time, we will be knocking on car door windows asking them to open their window, have a conversation with us, and discuss the importance of this survey with them," said Board of Managers President Pete Geren.

The effort is dubbed the "Car Line Blitz." Fort Worth ISD board members will visit 13 campuses on Thursday and Friday to encourage parents to participate in a districtwide survey aimed at shaping the future of the school system.

"We're going to go where they are and talk to them there," said Board of Managers Vice President Courtney Lewis.

The outreach comes as Fort Worth ISD continues to address longstanding academic challenges. The district is the lowest-performing large school district in Texas and is navigating its first full academic year under a state takeover.

"There are a lot of changes, a lot of personnel changes from last year to this," Geren said. "Courtney and I both attended the convocation that kicked off the year, and the enthusiasm there was palpable, but it doesn't mean it's easy."

Geren and Lewis were appointed to the Board of Managers less than six months ago as part of the state intervention. They said response rates to the district survey have been lower than they hoped for in certain pyramids.

"This effort is to make sure we get survey responses where we are not getting them organically," Lewis said.

When asked why participation has been limited, Geren said the board shared responsibility.

"We take responsibility for that. We haven't done a good enough job reaching out to parents in some of those districts," he said.

Which campuses will the board visit?

Dunbar Pyramid

Maude Logan

Christene Moss

A.M. Pate

Sunrise-McMillan

Maudrie Walton



O.D. Wyatt Pyramid

Harlean Beal

Carter Park

Clifford Davis

Glen Park

W.M. Green

Mitchell Boulevard

Oaklawn

David Sellars

Mixed reaction from community members

The Board of Managers has hosted dozens of "listening sessions" across Fort Worth to gather community input.

Those who have attended have offered differing perspectives on the district's engagement efforts.

"Despite how it may appear, I actually do see a lot of thought movement, and I've been watching things very closely," said Labeaud Colbert, who attended a recent session. "I think they are listening. Don't sit on the sidelines complaining about what is wrong. Get out here with your ideas."

Others remain skeptical.

"If you really wanted to connect with your community, you would make the effort, such as sending flyers home with kids, sending mass text messages, which they can send out for other things," Joey Flores said. "It does not feel like they truly, truly want to hear from the families."

Geren said the survey is intended to provide another opportunity for busy families who may not be able to attend meetings in person.

"We appreciate those who do come to the school board meetings. We appreciate those who come to the listening sessions," he said. "But parents are busy. They can't take nights off, and this is a way for a parent, in the privacy of their home, that their voice can be heard."

The survey closes Sept. 15.