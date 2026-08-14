Watch live: Fort Worth ISD superintendent shares first week outlook amid state takeover for 2026-2027 school year

For the first time since the Texas Education Agency's takeover of Fort Worth ISD, newly appointed Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata is giving an inside look at the first week of the 2026-2027 school year.

Licata is set to host media personnel at William Monnig Middle School on Friday at 3 p.m. to provide updates on key areas, including enrollment, staffing, transportation, and campus upgrades.

He'll also recognize students, teachers and staff who have helped make the first week successful.

Licata was appointed by the TEA, along with a board of managers, to replace the elected school board this past year.

The district has recognized 19 struggling campuses, naming them as ELEVATE campuses, that need help improving grades.

Fort Worth ISD also shared A-F grade accountability ratings on Friday. Many campuses did improve, including some of the ELEVATE campuses. The data also showed that the district has reduced the number of campuses with D and F grades compared to the previous school year before the state takeover.

Here's a closer look at scores, which reflect work done before the state takeover and are based on results from the previous school year: