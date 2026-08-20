Fort Worth ISD sees spike in late teacher resignations; district warns of contract abandonment

Less than two weeks into the new school year, more Fort Worth ISD teachers want to leave amid the state takeover.

The district said they've received dozens of late resignations, several of which will be reported to the state for contract abandonment.

"Scared, exhausted, and powerless," said Jason Stuart about how some teachers are feeling. He's an attorney with the United Educators Association.

The United Educators Association (UEA) is a teachers' association that represents about 25,000 educators in North Texas, many of whom are in Fort Worth ISD. Stuart said he is advising members about the consequences of leaving now that the new school year has started.

"I get 1-2 calls every day on this issue," Stuart said. "Just teachers who say I can't do this. My health is suffering. My family is suffering. I need out. This wasn't what I thought I signed up for. Teacher schedules have been changed there now. They are reporting earlier and later than they used to. The principals are getting conflicting guidance. They're sharing it with each other. I've heard parents came to back-to-school night and were just shell-shocked. They thought their kid would have this teacher. That person is gone. It's a big blow."

Under the Texas Administrative Code Home - Rules & Meetings, a teacher can resign "penalty-free" up to 45 days before the first day of school. For Fort Worth ISD, the deadline was June 26.

However, appointed Superintendent Dr. Pete Licata said at the Aug. 11 board meeting, they have received 45 more resignation requests since then. He said 36 were approved under "good cause."

Under the Texas Administrative Code, "good cause" means:

Serious illness or health condition of the educator or close family member of the educator, as evidenced by documentation from a licensed medical provider

Relocation because the educator's spouse or a partner who resides with the educator changes employers or location of employment, as supported by documentation

Significant change in the educator's family needs that requires the educator to relocate or forgo employment during a period of required employment under the educator's contract

The educator's reasonable belief that the educator had written permission from the school district administration to resign.

Nine resignations were not approved under "good cause," and the board voted to report them to the TEA for contract abandonment, which is standard protocol.

"When you are in front of children and you committed to be here and you step away, and all the large districts in Texas do report just like we do, you have just left a classroom of students, and to me, I work for kids," Licata said at the Aug. 11 board meeting.

If the TEA issues a sanction on those reported teachers, it could result in a reprimand or one-year suspension of their teaching certification, under the Texas Administrative Code.

Stuart said he hears every day from some teachers about frustration and fear, and that if there's an opportunity to leave, some will continue to take it.

"They're already telling me I'm worried," Stuart said. "After this year, I'm out. So, are we going to see more teacher resignations, more declines in enrollment? That's when Fort Worth ISD is really going to get in the hard spot. You almost get into a death spiral at that point."