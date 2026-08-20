How was it paid for? Amid budget woes, Fort Worth ISD convocation cost nearly $200,000

Fort Worth ISD kicked off the school year with a full-staff convocation at Dickies Arena on Aug. 5, and the large production raised questions about costs.

About 11,000 Fort Worth ISD employees, wearing matching district t-shirts, were greeted at convocation with fanfare, including a live 13-member band and a hired motivational speaker.

According to information obtained by CBS News Texas, the grand total of the convocation was $188,916.12, with $90,000 paid by donors and $98,916.12 paid by Fort Worth ISD.

Here's a breakdown of the costs:

Venue (Dickies Arena): $94,311.28

Entertainment (Emerald City Band): $10,000

Swag-Rally towels: $14,630

T-shirts: $62,999.84

Photographer: $975

Motivational speaker: $6,000

"Today is more than an event," Superintendent Dr. Pete Licata said at the convocation. "It is a launch, a launch into a new school year filled with possibility, purpose, and the power of what we can accomplish together."

As of June 23, the school board voted to adopt a nearly $1 billion budget, which includes a $49.8 million deficit.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the district for further comment.

District seeing uptick in teacher resignations amid takeover

The district is under a state takeover and facing scrutiny. It's reported that more than 1,000 teachers have left the district since January.

Days before the new school year, the district announced that all vacancies were filled, but with less than two weeks until the first day of school, more teachers may decide to move. The district said they've received dozens of late resignations, several of which will be reported to the state for contract abandonment.