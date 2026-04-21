Fort Worth ISD employee accused of fatally shooting wife, an assistant principal, Benbrook police say

A Fort Worth ISD employee is accused of shooting and killing his wife, who was also an assistant principal within the district.

The Benbrook Police Department said it responded to a home along Sproles Drive on Friday, April 17, around 7:30 p.m. Officers said the report was for someone allegedly shot in the face on accident. First responders said they found a woman unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but Benbrook Police said she later died. A medical examiner's report identified her as 42-year-old Lindsay Velasquez.

The department said it arrested 39-year-old Alberto Velasquez. He's now charged with manslaughter and remains held in jail.

Property records reviewed by CBS News Texas confirmed their relationship.

Lindsay Velasquez was listed online as the assistant principal of Luella Merrett Elementary School. A biography for her shared that she was in her second year in the role.

The district confirmed with CBS News Texas that both Lindsay Velasquez and Alberto Velasquez were employed by the district and shared this statement:

Fort Worth ISD is aware of a tragic off-campus incident involving two district employees. This situation did not occur on a Fort Worth ISD campus, and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the family and all those impacted. Counselors and support staff are being made available to students and staff at impacted campuses.