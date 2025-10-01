70-year love ends in tragedy: Fort Worth woman dies in fire, husband seriously hurt

A Fort Worth family is facing heartbreaking loss after an early-morning house fire killed a woman and two dogs and left her husband in the hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbors said the flames broke out before 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Lifford Place. Fort Worth fire officials said it took dozens of firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Neighbors recall couple's kindness

Amanda Haley, who has lived across the street for nearly two decades, said she and her daughter Ahja had known the couple for years.

"We've known them for 16 years. They've been the best neighbors. Amazing people," Haley and Ahja said.

Firefighters found the woman inside the home and tried to revive her in the front yard, but she did not survive. Her husband was taken to the hospital.

Neighbors said the couple, both in their late 80s, had been married for about 70 years and had lived in the house since the 1950s.

Firefighter injured battling flames

One firefighter was also injured while battling the flames. Officials said she suffered burns but is expected to recover. The department said injuries like this serve as a reminder to re-examine safety protocols.

The incident comes just weeks after another Fort Worth firefighter, Caleb Halverson, was seriously burned when a garage collapsed on him during a call.

Officials weigh risk and safety

Fire spokesperson Craig Trojacek said the department continues to balance the risks of saving lives with protecting firefighters.

"That life scenario inside the house is every time—we're going to do whatever we can to get them out," Trojacek said.

This marks the fourth deadly fire in Fort Worth this year. Investigators believe Wednesday's blaze was an accident, but the exact cause remains under review.

Community rallies around surviving husband

Neighbors say their focus now is supporting the surviving husband.

"I can't imagine losing everything you've built your whole life," Haley said. "Any way we can, we just want to be there for him."