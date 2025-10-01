Watch CBS News
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after Fort Worth house fire

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Fort Worth house fire kills 1 person, severely injures another person
One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a house fire in west Fort Worth. Two dogs also didn't make it out of the home. 

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the house on Lifford Place around 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

Video from neighbors showed smoke consuming the area and flames coming out of the roof and sides of the home.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire was contained. Firefighters remained at the scene to make sure there were no flare-ups.

CBS News Texas was told the home is about 75 years old. No other homes were impacted by the fire, according to FWFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

