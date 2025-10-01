1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after Fort Worth house fire

One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a house fire in west Fort Worth. Two dogs also didn't make it out of the home.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the house on Lifford Place around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from neighbors showed smoke consuming the area and flames coming out of the roof and sides of the home.

As of 6:30 a.m., the fire was contained. Firefighters remained at the scene to make sure there were no flare-ups.

CBS News Texas was told the home is about 75 years old. No other homes were impacted by the fire, according to FWFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.