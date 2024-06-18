Fort Worth HIV survivors defy disease that once ensured death by growing old together

FORT WORTH – HIV and AIDS used to be a death sentence for many in the 80s and 90s, but thanks to decades of research and development, today more than 50% of people living with the virus are over the age of 50.

Bo Evans/CBS News Texas

A group of survivors gather weekly in Fort Worth, calling themselves the Seasoned Survivors.

"It's one of the reasons I enjoy coming to the clubhouse. I get to spend time with a lot of my friends," said Douglas Ford.

The group of seniors meets in the house they fondly refer to as the clubhouse

"I like it here. I like the comradery. It's more of a family vibe," said Valencia Landry.

Everyone in the group has at least a few things in common: They're all over 50 and they've all been diagnosed with HIV for more than 10 years.

"It was scary. When I told my mother, it scared her to death," said Ford.

Ford and Edward Reed were both diagnosed in the mid-80s.

"When I first found out about it in the 80s, of course, for a lot of people, that was really thought of as a death sentence," said Reed.

"I didn't expect to see my 25th birthday," Ford said.

Back then, the diagnosis was as good as a signed note from the executioner.

"The day I found out, I was devastated. I cried because I could just see myself not living beyond maybe a few years or maybe a few months," said Reed.

"I've lost count of how many [people] have passed," said Ford.

But a disease that used to mean certain death has changed.

"Our improved treatments have allowed us to grow old," said Ford.

The development of new medicine has made the disease manageable. It's brought laughter back to people like Reed.

"Believe it or not, there was a time when I was in such a dark place that I could not laugh, I could not laugh at all. I had no laughter whatsoever," Reed said. "So, it's wonderful for me to be able to laugh now."

In 2024, at the clubhouse, the room is full of laughter.

If you're living with HIV and want to find out more about the Seasoned Survivors, you can visit the aids outreach center website at aoc.org.