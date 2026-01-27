Major Fort Worth roads clear, but icy neighborhood streets persist

Roads across North Texas have been in poor condition since temperatures dropped Friday night, and while TXDOT and local crews have been working around the clock, many neighborhoods are still dealing with sheets of ice.

In Fort Worth, the difference between major highways and city streets is easy to see. I‑30 looked nearly clear after TXDOT began pretreating it last Wednesday, well before any ice or snow arrived. But nearby city‑maintained roads remained slick. Each city and county is responsible for its own streets, which means some neighborhoods are still waiting for crews to reach them.

Warmer temperatures Tuesday helped speed up the process.

Fort Worth and Tarrant County crews spent the day spreading salt and sand to give drivers traction. The city said it doesn't have traditional snowplows like those used in northern states, but workers have been using skid steers to scrape away the thick layer of ice that's been stuck to the pavement.

Road conditions improved significantly throughout the day, but officials urged drivers to stay cautious.

City urges drivers to slow down

"If you are needing to leave your home and get out on the neighborhood streets and on to roads to travel, please go very slowly," said Lara Ingram, a spokesperson for Fort Worth's Transportation & Public Works Department. "Some neighborhood roads may be 35 mph. Fifteen to 20 mph is fast enough."

Crews focused Tuesday on hospitals, major thoroughfares and the area around Dickies Arena to keep the Stock Show & Rodeo accessible.

The city is asking residents to remain patient as workers continue moving through neighborhoods.