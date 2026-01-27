Why highways are clear but neighborhood streets remain icy in Fort Worth About 48 hours after the winter storm, major highways in North Texas have improved significantly thanks to days of TXDOT pretreatment and continuous work. But many city‑maintained streets are still covered in ice and slush. The difference comes down to who maintains the roads and the resources available — TXDOT treated highways early with brine, while local crews are still working through neighborhood routes that remain difficult to clear.