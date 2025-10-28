Fort Worth fire chief will receive nearly $100,000 under separation agreement, city says

Outgoing Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis has signed a separation agreement with the City of Fort Worth and will receive nearly $100,000 as part of his exit.

The document, released by the city on Tuesday, was signed by Davis, City Manager Jay Chapa and Assistant City Attorney Laetitia Coleman Brown on Oct. 17, the day Davis was put on paid administrative leave.

The chief's employment with the city ends Friday.

Terms of the agreement

Under the agreement, Davis agreed that he would not be able to appeal his termination under the "rules and regulations for general employees," could not contest any "adverse employment decision" during the time he worked for the city, and could not sue the city afterwards.

Association concerns

The decision to put Davis on leave came after the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association Local 440 threatened to and then did take a no confidence vote in his leadership.

"Chief Davis' failure to correct violations of safety standards, recognize acceptable on-scene times for EMS and fire response, and ensure accurate dispatch of resources have led the membership to this result," the group's president Zac Shaffer in a statement.

CBS News Texas reached out to Davis' attorney, Stephen Kennedy, who did not offer any additional comment on the agreement.

Chief Davis fires back

In a statement released over the weekend, Kennedy accused the union's leadership of fostering unsafe conditions and retaliating against Davis for requesting an independent safety review.

"We believe the 440 has directly and indirectly contributed to unsafe working conditions" Kennedy said. "More specifically, the 440 opposes any outside investigation into the unsafe working conditions because the findings will likely reflect poorly on the union's current leadership."

Leaders of Local 440 declined to comment on Saturday and did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to name Assistant Chief Raymond hill as the interim chief for the department, while a search for a replacement is underway.