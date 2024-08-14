Fort Worth educators use mantra, art to paint the perfect learning environment

FORT WORTH — Teachers work hard to make their classroom the perfect learning environment for the first day of school. But on their own, classrooms can become their own sort of masterpiece.

"Always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, but most importantly, loved more than you know."

It's the mantra Principal Charla Staten and her students at Christene C. Moss Elementary in Fort Worth say daily.

"I wanted the kids to be able to see it. Not only see it but believe it," said Staten.

And it needs to look perfect in her classroom.

That's where David Orona comes in.

"We wanted to create something that was a story, that was real, that the kids could embrace and learn," said Orona.

Art is his passion.

"A lot of our schools and public education, they're very institutional. They have a lot of limits. So, what we did is, we used art to express, to bring happiness, to bring joy, but at the same time learning," said Orona.

These murals are just a few of the dozens across Fort Worth that Orona has helped organize and paint.

It was part of his goal when he returned to Texas.

"I graduated from TCU, and I ended up going into advertising, [in] which I was able to prosper very well," he said, "when we were given the option to retire, I took that retirement, and I decided I was going to go back to my community to do something."

Now, he teaches art at the school that serves the community he grew up in.

"I wanted to do something to help, and it's really the community coming together, that connection of our shared humanity, that makes it all happen,"

A heart for kids.

For art.

And giving back.

Orona is organizing another mural painting event on October 19 as a part of TCU's Day of Service.