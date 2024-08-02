Tarrant County provides fresh produce to 500 families ahead of school year

NORTH TEXAS – Tarrant County provided 500 families with fresh produce today as they prepare for the start of the school year. Volunteers handed out food provided by farmers, grocery stores, and even meal kits from HelloFresh.

The back-to-school Mega Mobile is designed to serve any families in Denton, Cooke and Wise counties who need food assistance before the new school year begins.

For those interested in donating, Tarrant County is running a matching campaign where every dollar contributed will be matched by the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Every dollar donated is matched by the Tarrant Area Food Bank. To donate, click HERE.