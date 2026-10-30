Drunken driver sentenced to 68 years in Fort Worth I-35W crash that killed 5, including 3 children, prosecutors say

A Tarrant County jury sentenced a motorist to 68 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed five people, including three children, more than two years ago on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

Prosecutors said Eduardo Gonzalez, 21, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro about 130 mph when the crash occurred shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, 2024, near the East Seminary Drive exit.

"No sentence can restore those lives, but this verdict holds him accountable for every one of them," District Attorney Phil Sorrells said.

Gonzalez was convicted of five counts of intoxication manslaughter, sentenced to 17 years on each count and fined a total of $50,000, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office said Friday in a news release.

Eduardo Gonzalez, 21 Tarrant County Jail

Killed in the crash were Willie Lee Gunn, 48; Amber Dawn Hopewell, 38; Elijah Zane Carroll, 9; Chrystale Rayshell Cobbin, 4; and Amiyah LaShae Rose Fisher, 2, authorities said.

The sentences for the three child victims will be served consecutively, while those involving adult victims will run concurrently, for a total of 68 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Gonzalez had consumed beer and THC before his Camaro rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to catch fire and killing all five people inside. Officers said Gonzalez had red, watery eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. They also found alcoholic beverages in his Camaro.

"He was doing 130 down I-35," Assistant District Attorney Lloyd Whelchel said. "He was high on THC, and he had been drinking. He never looked up. He never saw the car."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.