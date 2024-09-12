2 adults, 3 children killed in August I-35W crash identified

FORT WORTH – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the two adults and three children who were killed in August when their vehicle was rear-ended on the I-35W exit ramp to Seminary Drive.

Killed in the crash just before midnight on Aug. 20, according to the medical examiner's office, were:

Willie Lee Gunn, 48

Amber Dawn Hopewell, 38

Elijah Zane Carroll, 9

Chrystale Rayshell Cobbin, 4

Amiyah LaShae Rose Fisher, 2

Home addresses weren't listed for any of the victims.

Eduardo Gonzalez, 19, was allegedly driving under the influence when his black Chevy Camaro, traveling north, collided with the rear of the sedan carrying the five victims. Gonzalez was hospitalized with serious injuries but was later released and taken into custody. He now faces five counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Days after the crash, Gunn's widow vowed to fight drunk driving during an interview with CBS News Texas.