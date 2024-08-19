Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth high-speed crash on 35W leaves 5 people dead, including 2 children

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Five people killed in Fort Worth high-speed crash
Five people killed in Fort Worth high-speed crash 01:44

FORT WORTH – A high-speed crash on I-35W in Fort Worth killed five people early Monday morning.

Fort Worth police say a black Chevy Camaro was speeding in the northbound lanes just after midnight when it rear-ended another sedan near the Seminary Drive exit. The driver of the Camaro was hospitalized with serious injuries, but all five people in the sedan were killed. 

MedStar confirmed that two of the people killed were children and three were adults. There is no word yet on the victims' ages or any information on the driver of the Camaro.

The northbound lanes of 35W from 820 to Seminary were closed for hours, but have since reopened. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.