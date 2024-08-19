Fort Worth high-speed crash on 35W leaves 5 people dead, including 2 children

FORT WORTH – A high-speed crash on I-35W in Fort Worth killed five people early Monday morning.

Fort Worth police say a black Chevy Camaro was speeding in the northbound lanes just after midnight when it rear-ended another sedan near the Seminary Drive exit. The driver of the Camaro was hospitalized with serious injuries, but all five people in the sedan were killed.

MedStar confirmed that two of the people killed were children and three were adults. There is no word yet on the victims' ages or any information on the driver of the Camaro.

The northbound lanes of 35W from 820 to Seminary were closed for hours, but have since reopened.

