Above-average temperatures continue ahead of a cold front moving through North Texas

Temperatures on Tuesday morning are not as cold as they were on Monday, with most areas waking up to the 30s and 40s, rather than the 20s and 30s.

Throughout the day, highs rise into the mid-60s with the help of southwest winds. Expect more clouds than sunshine as a system tracks to the south, bringing a small chance of a sprinkle or shower to the southern counties.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, and the wind will be much stronger as a cold front moves in from the north. Expect gusts up to 35 mph. This cold front will be responsible for dropping temperatures to near freezing on Thursday morning.

After Thursday, the weather stays mainly quiet. Another cold front will move through late Friday, dropping temperatures into the 50s by Saturday afternoon. Near-freezing temperatures are expected Sunday morning.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, North Texas will be closer to the 60° mark, and the days will stay dry well into next week.