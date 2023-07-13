Watch CBS News
Fort Worth boy injured in drive-by shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police were sent to John Peter Smith Hospital early Thursday morning, after a boy was being treated for a gunshot wound that happened during a drive-by shooting in Central Division. 

Police say the victim recalled laying in bed when he heard gunfire outside and then realized he had been shot in his left thigh. Police also say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting, which the victim says happened in the 2500 block of Malvern Trail.

The Gun Violence Unit is helping Fort Worth police investigate.

