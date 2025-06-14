Fort Cavazos officials clarify: No active shooter or lockdown at Central Texas military base
KILLEEN, Texas - Despite initial reports, Fort Cavazos officials have confirmed that there was no active shooter and no lockdown on Saturday at the Central Texas military installation.
An incident did occur at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA), a popular recreational site on the base.
According to a report from the local CBS affiliate, the situation involved two individuals and is currently under investigation by base authorities.