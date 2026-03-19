Rideshare driver hits two Forney police vehicles, critically injures passenger, authorities say

A rideshare driver slammed into two Forney police vehicles late Wednesday as officers were diverting traffic from a major crash on U.S. Highway 80, critically injuring a passenger, authorities said.

According to the Forney Police Department, the first multi‑vehicle collision occurred just before 11 p.m., prompting officers to position their patrol vehicles – with emergency lights activated – to shut down the highway and divert traffic to the service road.

At about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, a rideshare driver transporting a passenger collided with two parked Forney police units, causing major damage to all three vehicles, police said.

Injuries and transport

The rideshare passenger suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Methodist Medical Center in Dallas. The rideshare driver was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas.

The two officers, who were outside their vehicles at the time of the collision, weren't injured, according to police.

Safety reminder from police

The accident remains under investigation. Officials said the incident highlights why drivers must follow a key safety requirement.

"As a reminder, when an emergency vehicle has its lights activated, slow down, move over, and take the path provided by the emergency crews," Forney police said in a news release.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.