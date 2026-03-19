Rideshare passenger critically hurt after driver hits Forney police units, authorities say A rideshare passenger was critically injured after a rideshare driver crashed into two Forney police vehicles that had been positioned on U.S. Highway 80 to divert traffic from an earlier major wreck. Police released photos showing heavy damage to both units. Officers were redirecting drivers around the crash scene when the rideshare driver, who had a passenger onboard, struck the parked patrol vehicles. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the driver was also hospitalized. No officers were hurt.