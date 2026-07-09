Police investigate additional victims as 2nd-grade Plano teacher remains jailed after allegations of child sex abuse

At least two 8-year-old girls have said they were assaulted by their 2nd-grade teacher, Paul Campbell, at a Plano elementary school, a newly-released arrest affidavit states.

Plano police said they arrested 64-year-old Campbell on Wednesday after a student reported inappropriate physical contact while at Brinker Elementary, where Campbell has been a teacher for 25 years.

Plano Police Department

On July 4, one student's father called police to report their child said she had been sexually assaulted by her teacher. According to the affidavit, the student told her siblings that her 2nd-grade teacher had touched her inappropriately, who then told their father.

The child said that Campbell would call girls over, behind his desk and "touch their private parts."

She said she told her friend, who is also 8 years old, about the abuse when it was happening, and told police that her friend said Campbell had touched her inappropriately, too, the affidavit states.

According to the police affidavit, the child said she was in Campbell's class in the fall of 2025 and spring of 2026. She said on several occasions, when she went to Campbell's desk to ask questions, he would touch her inappropriately. She told police that she believes she saw it happen to other girls in her class.

Police contact possible second victim

Investigators contacted the mother of the possible second victim on July 6. She told police that when she asked if Campbell had touched her inappropriately, the child at first denied it, but then cried and said he had, more than once.

When interviewed by police on July 7, the second victim said the abuse began within the first few weeks of the fall of 2025 and continued until the last day of school in spring 2026. She said Campbell would ask her questions and touch her inappropriately. She also said she saw the 64-year-old teacher inappropriately touch two other girls in class and that she knew it had happened to her friend, but she had not seen Campbell inappropriately touch any of the boys in class, the affidavit states.

Campbell jailed without bond

Campbell remains jailed without bond. Detectives are interviewing additional people to determine whether there may be more victims

Wednesday, the Plano Independent School District released a statement saying in part, "the alleged conduct is reprehensible and is completely inconsistent with the values and expectations we hold for all Plano ISD employees."

Plano ISD trustees voted to terminate Campbell at a special-called meeting on Thursday.