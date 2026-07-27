Former Plano elementary teacher accused of child abuse faces more child indecency charges

A former Plano elementary school teacher is facing more charges after being arrested on a charge of continuous abuse of a child, police said Monday.

Plano Police Department

Plano police said they arrested 64-year-old Campbell earlier this month after a student reported inappropriate physical contact while at Brinker Elementary, where Campbell had been a teacher for 28 years, the district said. At least two 8-year-old girls said they were assaulted by the 2nd-grade teacher, leading detectives to interview additional people to determine whether there may be more victims.

Plano police said on Monday that investigators have obtained three more warrants for indecency with a child for Campbell.

"We want to acknowledge the courage of the children who have come forward, as well as the strength and resiliency shown by their parents throughout this difficult process," Plano police said in a statement. "We recognize that disclosure can take time, and that each victim and family makes decisions about participation at their own pace."

Plano PD said this investigation by the Special Victims Unit is ongoing and the Special Victims Unit tipline at 972‑941‑2044 remains active.

Plano ISD trustees voted to terminate Campbell at a special-called meeting after his arrest. The district said it is aware additional warrants have been issued for Campbell and that his alleged conduct is "reprehensible and completely inconsistent with the values, standards and expectations of Plano ISD.

"Any conduct that threatens student safety is unacceptable, and the district will respond promptly and decisively whenever allegations of this nature are reported," Plano ISD said in a statement. "The additional charges reinforce the serious nature of the allegations and the importance of allowing law enforcement to complete its investigation.

The district said it continues to cooperate fully with the Plano Police Department as it conducts its investigation.

Campbell remains jailed without bond.