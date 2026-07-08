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Plano elementary teacher arrested on child sex abuse charge, officials say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

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An elementary school teacher for the Plano Independent School District has been arrested on a charge of continuous abuse of a child, according to a statement from the district.

paul campbell
Plano Police Department

Plano police said they arrested 64-year-old Paul Campbell on Wednesday after a student reported inappropriate physical contact while at Brinker Elementary, where Campbell was a teacher. Plano PD said Campbell is being held in the Plano City Jail.

The district said it is aware of the report from Plano PD and said Campbell's alleged conduct "is reprehensible and is completely inconsistent with the values and expectations we hold for all Plano ISD employees."

Plano ISD said it is cooperating with the police, has reported the alleged incident to the Texas Education Agency and the State Board for Educator Certification and has "initiated action" to address Campbell's employment with the district.

The district said no further details will be provided as the investigation is active, nor will it identify the student or family involved.

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