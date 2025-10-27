Former North Texas police clerk jailed for stealing guns from evidence room

A former evidence clerk for two different North Texas police departments with a history of theft accusations has begun a 30-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to 12 counts of stealing firearms.

Carl Edmison reported to the Lew Sterrett Justice Center in Dallas on Monday where he will serve the sentence. As part of a plea deal, he'll also be on probation for three years and be barred from ever working for a government agency again.

Edmison oversaw the evidence room at the DeSoto Police Department before taking the same job for the Midlothian Police Department in 2022.

He was caught after a confidential informant told DeSoto police in April of 2024 that Edmison had stolen from its property room for years giving "firearms, tools, cameras, jewelry, and other items" as gifts.

Police searched his home and said they found 18 guns in his master bedroom, 13 of which had come from DeSoto PD's property room.

According to court documents, Edmison told investigators he knew it "was wrong, but once he took one it was difficult not to do it again."

Other theft allegations against Carl Edmison

The firearms case was not the only time Edmison has been accused of stealing. DeSoto PD also charged him with stealing drugs seized as evidence in a capital murder case.

The investigation led Midlothian PD to place him on leave, and he was later fired. However, a grand jury declined to indict him in that case.