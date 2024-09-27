Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger now eligible for parole six years after murder

DALLAS – The former Dallas police officer convicted of murdering Botham Jean in his apartment six years ago is eligible for parole on Monday.

Amber Guyger

Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Jean in September 2018, attracted national attention and sparked protests around the city.

"She's caused my family tremendous, tremendous hurt, tremendous pain," said Allison Jean, Botham's mother. "She ought to remain where she is."

Guyger will be up for parole on what would have been Botham's 33rd birthday.

"She needs to serve her entire 10-year term, which is well below a sentence that one receives for murder," Jean said. "Murder of an innocent man in the comfort of his home, doing nothing wrong."

Guyger, a Dallas police officer at the time, told authorities she confused Botham's apartment for her own. Her body-worn camera was not recording during the shooting because she was off duty.

Botham Jean

Former parole officer and University of Texas Arlington professor Zerita Hall said letters from Botham's family would be considered during a parole hearing.

"This man was murdered," Hall said. "He was killed in his own home. So I would imagine letters of support for her staying in prison would probably be pouring in."

Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019. She appealed the conviction but lost her appeal two years ago.

"She will go before the parole board," Hall explained. "There's a panel of people, they'll ask her questions about how she has changed and what she thinks about all these things."

Hall said Guyger may not appear in person — the board may just review her paperwork.

"Public concern can definitely be a factor," Hall said. "Support letters for the victim, support letters for the person that's incarcerated."

CBS News Texas has reached out to Guyger's attorneys multiple times for comment but has not heard back.