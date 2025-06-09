Former Dallas Cowboys player bonds out following arrest in fatal crash in Richardson, police say

Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback arrested, confesses to leaving scene of a fatal crash, police say

A former Dallas Cowboys player has bonded out of jail after allegedly confessing to being involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist over the weekend, officials said.

Kelvin Joseph Jr., 25, was arrested on Saturday, June 7, for a DWI and collision involving personal injury or death, the Richardson Police Department said.

What happened the day of the crash

At about 4:50 a.m., officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle in the 2400 block of U.S. 75. Officers said at that time, no other vehicles or people were at were found at the scene. They discovered the victim, 27-year-old Cody Morris, dead at the location.

About an hour later, Richardson PD said Joseph called the Plano Police Department and said he was involved in that crash that killed Morris.

When Richardson police officers contacted Joseph, they "observed signs of intoxication."

Kelvin Joseph Jr. 25, has been arrested in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash, police say. Richardson Police Department

According to officers, it is believed Joseph was traveling in a BMV northbound when he was involved in the crash with Morris.

Joseph was then arrested. Police said his bond amount was set at $1,000 for the DWI charge and $25,000 for the collision involving death charge.

Police said he bonded out Sunday, June 8.

Morris remembered by family

Friends and family took to social media to share memories of Morris, who was a wife and mother of two children. Many said she loved riding motorcycles and would be truly missed.

Who is Kelvin Joseph Jr.?

The Louisiana native was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the team.

In 2022, Joseph was names as a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Lower Greenville in Dallas, police said. During the investigation, he was cleared of all charged after two suspects were arrested.

In 2023, the Cowboys traded the cornerback to the Miami Dolphins, and he then bounced from team to team, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

He joined the UFL in February 2025 and signed with the DC Defenders.

In a statement following Joseph's arrest in the fatal crash, the UFL said, "We are aware of the incident and are gathering information. We have no further comment at this time."