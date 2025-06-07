Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback arrested, allegedly confesses to leaving scene of fatal crash in Richardson, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly confessing to leaving the scene of a fatal crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning, the Richardson Police Department confirmed.

Richardson PD said at about 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving a motorcycle in the 2400 block of North Central Expressway. Officers identified the woman who was driving the motorcycle as 27-year-old Cody Morris, of Plano. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said at that time, no other vehicles or people were located at the crash scene.

Kelvin Joseph Jr. 25, has been arrested in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash, police say. Richardson Police Department

Less than an hour later, the Plano Police Department received a phone call from a man, identified as former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, 25-year-old Kelvin Joseph Jr., who said he'd been involved in the crash that killed Morris.

Richardson PD contacted Joseph and determined he was driving northbound on U.S. 75 in a BMW when he was involved in a crash with the motorcycle. Police said while speaking to Joseph, officers "observed signs of intoxication."

Joseph was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and collision involving personal injury or death, police said. His bond information has not been released.

The Richardson Police Department's Special Crash Investigation Team is currently investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 972-744-4944.

Who is Kelvin Joseph Jr.?

Joseph was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the team.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1) is seen after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 40-34. Brandon Wade / AP

In 2022, Joseph was named a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting at a nightclub in Lower Greenville, the Dallas Police Department said. After he met with investigators, he was eventually cleared of all charges after two suspects were arrested.

In 2023, the Cowboys traded Joseph to the Miami Dolphins, and he soon began shuffling from team to team, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

In February 2025, Joseph signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL.