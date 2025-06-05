Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy arrested for family violence in Richardson

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Former Dallas Cowboy-turned-UFC fighter Greg Hardy was arrested in North Texas this week. 

The former Cowboys defensive end was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was charged with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. As of Thursday morning, he was still in the Richardson jail. 

His bond was not set as of Thursday morning.

greg-hardy-mugshot.png
Richardson Police Department

Hardy was with the Carolina Panthers from 2010-2014 and joined the Cowboys in 2015, his final season in the NFL. In 2018, he participated in his first UFC fight, according to ESPN.

Hardy's history of abuse 

In 2014, Hardy was convicted of choking and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Shortly after, he was deactivated by the Panthers. The charge was later dropped and expunged from his record.

Photos of his bruised ex-girlfriend were leaked, to which Hardy said on social media that he "had to say I express my regret 4 what happened in past."

In 2015, the Cowboys signed Hardy amid the criticism for his domestic abuse charges

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.