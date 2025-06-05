Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy arrested for family violence in Richardson

Former Dallas Cowboy-turned-UFC fighter Greg Hardy was arrested in North Texas this week.

The former Cowboys defensive end was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was charged with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. As of Thursday morning, he was still in the Richardson jail.

His bond was not set as of Thursday morning.

Richardson Police Department

Hardy was with the Carolina Panthers from 2010-2014 and joined the Cowboys in 2015, his final season in the NFL. In 2018, he participated in his first UFC fight, according to ESPN.

Hardy's history of abuse

In 2014, Hardy was convicted of choking and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Shortly after, he was deactivated by the Panthers. The charge was later dropped and expunged from his record.

Photos of his bruised ex-girlfriend were leaked, to which Hardy said on social media that he "had to say I express my regret 4 what happened in past."

In 2015, the Cowboys signed Hardy amid the criticism for his domestic abuse charges.