Cooler air settles in throughout North Texas for the rest of the weekend

A strong cold front is moving through North Texas Saturday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms along and behind it. As the front continues south, much cooler air will settle in for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. While Saturday remains active at times through the afternoon, conditions quiet down in the evening before we transition into a more unsettled pattern again next week with daily storm chances.

Throughout the day Saturday

We're starting the day with the cold front already moving through North Texas, and with it, a band of showers and thunderstorms. This activity developed along and just behind the front overnight and will continue shifting south through the morning hours.

So far, the biggest impact has not been widespread severe weather, but strong, gusty winds. We've already seen wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, which have been strong enough to bring down a few tree limbs and even cause isolated power outages across parts of North Texas. Even though many of these storms are below severe limits, those straight-line winds can still create issues.

As the front pushes through, expect periods of rain and a few thunderstorms, along with gusty winds and frequent lightning. While the overall trend is for storms to weaken as they move south, the atmosphere still has enough energy and wind shear to support a few stronger storms early today. That means we can't completely rule out small hail or brief stronger wind gusts, especially through the morning.

By the afternoon, the front will be south of the Metroplex, but we're not completely done with rain. We'll likely see scattered showers linger at times, with a few embedded rumbles of thunder. It won't be a washout all day, but skies will stay mostly cloudy, and conditions will turn noticeably cooler behind the front.

Temperatures will struggle compared to the past few days, holding in the low to mid 60s, while north winds remain strong and steady, keeping it feeling even cooler and, at times, a bit dreary.

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Saturday night

Showers will gradually come to an end this evening as the system pulls away. Skies will begin to slowly clear overnight, and with cooler, drier air settling in, temperatures will drop quickly into the 40s to near 50 degrees by Sunday morning. Make sure to bundle up if you are headed out.

Sunday

A much quieter and more comfortable day is ahead. High pressure builds in behind the front, giving us a break from the active weather.

We'll start off chilly in the 40s, but with some sunshine returning, temperatures will recover into the low to mid 70s during the afternoon. Winds will be lighter, and overall, it will feel much nicer compared to Saturday.

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Monday and Tuesday

As we head into early next week, that cooler air sticks around, but the pattern begins to shift again. Winds turn back out of the south, allowing moisture from the Gulf to return. With that moisture in place and weak disturbances moving overhead, we'll see low chances for showers and a few thunderstorms each day. These won't be all-day events, but rather scattered activity that develops and moves through at times.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler side for this time of year, generally in the 60s and 70s.

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Mid-to-late next week

A gradual warming trend takes hold as upper-level ridging builds in. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s by midweek. Even with the warming temperatures, the pattern remains somewhat unsettled, so we'll continue to carry low daily chances for showers and storms, with timing and coverage becoming clearer as we get closer.