Cooler temps for North Texas Sunday after a soaking start to Saturday
A strong cold front is moving through North Texas Saturday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms along and behind it. As the front continues south, much cooler air will settle in for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. While Saturday remains active at times through the afternoon, conditions quiet down in the evening before we transition into a more unsettled pattern again next week with daily storm chances.