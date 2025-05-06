Flood watch in effect for most of North Texas as heavy rain returns

Storms are on the way to North Texas, prompting a flood watch for most of the region from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The main threats with Tuesday's storms include wind damage, large hail and flooding. The greatest tornado threat looks to lie along and south of I-20 for Tuesday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for parts of North Texas, including Erath and Palo Pinto counties, until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is not included in the watch.

CBS News Texas

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday, with all modes of severe weather on the table.

As for the morning drive, expect on-and-off showers. Tuesday's rain only adds to already very soggy soil, so flash flooding is an elevated concern.

The greatest severe threats during the morning look to be damaging wind gusts and a large hail threat. This activity continues throughout the morning and into the afternoon, but by the afternoon, a warm front lifts northward through North Texas, creating a low-end tornado threat as well.

The shower activity then looks to taper by late afternoon and early evening.

Midweek will be dry with only isolated shower chances for Wednesday and Thursday. For Friday, a few spotty showers will be possible as an area of low pressure slowly pushes eastward through the plains.

A beautiful forecast is ahead by Mother's Day weekend and into next week. Highs look to stick a couple of degrees shy of normal, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Enjoy the milder temperatures, summer is right around the corner.