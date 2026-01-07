Arlington police arrest more suspects in alleged sex trafficking ring at Chicas Locas strip club

Arlington police said Wednesday that an investigation into an alleged sex trafficking operation out of a strip club resulted in five more arrests.

Four managers of Chicas Locas have been arrested since mid-November and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution and engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects were identified as Frank Budai, 37, Allan Salcido, 32, Jonathon Rivera, 30, and Trevor Brossette, 27.

The operation allegedly involved strip club employees performing illegal sex acts on patrons in exchange for money with proceeds being paid to the suspects, police said.

An additional suspect, 32-year-old Aaron Perez, was arrested on drug charges for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers at Chicas Locas.

The arrests followed an operation in October lead by Arlington PD's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit in which two other managers were arrested. Oziel Ramos, 25, and 40-year-old Ariel Tapia were first arrested for aggravated promotion of prostitution, and prosecutors have since added engaging in organized criminal activity to the charges against them.

Police said the investigation into Chicas Locas is still ongoing.