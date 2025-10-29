Police bust organized sex trafficking ring being run out of Arlington strip club

Four men are in jail after police busted an organized sex trafficking ring being run out of an Arlington strip club.

The Arlington Police Department said that in August, it received information about illegal sex acts being performed by employees at Chicas Locas in exchange for money, with proceeds going to the club's managers. APD also said there were reports that narcotics sales were taking place at the club.

On Oct. 23, APD arrested two club managers, 25-year-old Oziel Ramos and 40-year-old Ariel Tapia, and charged them with aggravated promotion of prostitution. APD also arrested 28-year-old Oscar Escobar on multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants and 50-year-old Alejandro Hernandez for unlawful carrying of a weapon and multiple drug-related charges.

Officers said multiple pieces of digital and physical evidence were seized from the club as well as drug paraphernalia and nearly $13,000 in cash.

APD said additional arrests and charges are pending and it is working with the City of Arlington to explore possible civil enforcement against Chicas Locas.

"Operation Safe Stage was a success and I am extremely proud of the work that went into it," said APD Chief Al Jones. "We and our partner agencies sent a strong message that human trafficking has no place in Tarrant County and we will use every resource available to go after those who commit this heinous crime. I want to personally thank our partner agencies for their efforts and collaboration. No single agency can tackle this issue alone. It takes all of us working together."