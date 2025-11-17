Five arrested, $1 million in stolen goods recovered in Dallas theft ring bust

Five suspects are in custody and $1 million in stolen goods have been recovered after Dallas police spotted a stolen trailer pulling into a repair shop earlier this month.

On Nov. 1, the South Central Crime Response Team was notified that a trailer, reported stolen by the Benbrook Police Department, was being pulled by a semi truck into a repair shop in the 5200 block of University Hills Boulevard. Officers quickly took the driver and two other suspects into custody, the report states.

The Salvage Squad interviewed the suspects and found out that the repair shop's owner and manager were also involved in the theft operation. The group was allegedly using the shop to store large quantities of stolen goods, police said. After executing a search warrant, the Salvage Squad found roughly $1 million in stolen goods linked to at least 10 cargo theft cases across the metroplex, dating back to 2022.

crim Dallas Police Department

Police recovered 600 aluminum rims, one trailer, a motorcycle, an ATV, a car engine, one refrigerator, several air conditioners, many cases of motor oil and 795 tires. They also found over $32,000 in cash.

Johnny Veail, 39, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Abdullah Majeed, 39, is charged with theft of property of at least $300,000.

Mohammad Husainy, 37, is charged with theft of property of at least $300,000.

Justin Kenney, 37, is charged with theft of property of at least $300,000, and a Benbrook PD warrant hold for theft of property greater than $30,000, less than $150,000.

Anthony Walker, 54, is charged with theft of property of at least $300,000.