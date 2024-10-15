First real cold front of the season arrives in North Texas overnight

NORTH TEXAS — Tuesday was a shockingly warm day with a near-record high of 93° at DFW Airport. Wednesday morning will be about 41° colder.

The strongest cold front of the season ushers in the coldest air of the season. We are expecting highs Wednesday only in the upper 60s, the coldest day since last May.

Very strong winds will usher in this dramatic temperature change. Winds will hold around 30 mph at times Tuesday evening and overnight.

Given the bone-dry conditions out there (not a drop of rain at DFW in 3 weeks), this wind will increase an already enhanced fire risk across north Texas. Please, no outside burning Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Wednesday we are going to be suddenly, finally, in Fall. Put a jacket on everyone as you send them out the door. Temperatures will be the coldest since last spring, and winds with make it seem even cooler.

By Thursday morning, lows will be the coldest since last April- in the 40's.

Let's all take in some great Fall weather to finish off the work week. Dewpoints are going to be in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, air dry enough to make for some static electricity and dry skin. The dry days continue.

This is the last weekend of the State Fair. It appears that the entire run of the State Fair will be rain-free.

Rain chances finally start to show up again next Monday. Right now, I'm keeping the chances modest.

Here is the 7-day forecast. No summer temperatures but it warms back up next week as the mostly dry weather continues here in October.

By the way, October is normally our second wettest month of the year.