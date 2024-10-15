Watch CBS News
Local News

First real cold front of the season arrives in North Texas overnight

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Cold front moves into North Texas overnight
Cold front moves into North Texas overnight 02:52

NORTH TEXAS — Tuesday was a shockingly warm day with a near-record high of 93° at DFW Airport. Wednesday morning will be about 41° colder.

download.png

The strongest cold front of the season ushers in the coldest air of the season. We are expecting highs Wednesday only in the upper 60s, the coldest day since last May.

Very strong winds will usher in this dramatic temperature change. Winds will hold around 30 mph at times Tuesday evening and overnight.

download.png

Given the bone-dry conditions out there (not a drop of rain at DFW in 3 weeks), this wind will increase an already enhanced fire risk across north Texas. Please, no outside burning Tuesday night or Wednesday.

download.png

Wednesday we are going to be suddenly, finally, in Fall. Put a jacket on everyone as you send them out the door. Temperatures will be the coldest since last spring, and winds with make it seem even cooler.

download.png

By Thursday morning, lows will be the coldest since last April- in the 40's.  

download.png

Let's all take in some great Fall weather to finish off the work week. Dewpoints are going to be in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, air dry enough to make for some static electricity and dry skin. The dry days continue.

download.png

This is the last weekend of the State Fair. It appears that the entire run of the State Fair will be rain-free.

download.png

Rain chances finally start to show up again next Monday. Right now, I'm keeping the chances modest.

download.png

Here is the 7-day forecast. No summer temperatures but it warms back up next week as the mostly dry weather continues here in October.

By the way, October is normally our second wettest month of the year.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.