First Lady Melania Trump honors the legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush at White House

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled a U.S. Postal Service commemorative stamp that pays tribute to former First Lady and Texan Barbara Bush.

It took place during a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

The First Lady said, "The unveiling of this commemorative stamp honors Barbara Bush's contributions as First Lady and her enduring impact on our Nation. Mrs. Bush's legacy is marked by her respect for tradition while also breaking with convention. While she's known for championing literacy, she also supported women's' empowerment, changed the national conversation on AIDS and took a stand supporting gay rights. May this tribute inspire us to lead with compassion, act with strength, and uphold the values that direct us toward a meaningful existence."

Among those who attended, Doro Bush Koch, daughter of Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush.



