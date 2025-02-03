First full week of February brings near-record heat to North Texas

Near-record heat is in the forecast for North Texas through mid-week, then a cold front arrives Saturday into Sunday, bringing back February's average temperatures.

On Monday, North Texans can leave the winter coat at home and maybe pull out the shorts for this afternoon. A weak area of high pressure will sit over North Texas, making temperatures well above average this week.

Monday's high temperature will warm to the low 80s – the record high temperature is 84 degrees, set back in 1911. There will be sunny, clear skies and winds up to 20 mph.

CBS News Texas

With a southerly surface flow in place, more Gulf moisture will stream into North Texas Monday night and cloud coverage will increase on Tuesday. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures across North Texas will be in the upper 70s into the low 80s.

The mid to upper-level ridging increases throughout the week and so do high temperatures in North Texas. There could be a high-temperature tie on Thursday, as it could reach 83 degrees.

The cooldown doesn't happen until Sunday when a cold front moves through North Texas Saturday night into Sunday. The front could drop temperatures by over 20 degrees.

