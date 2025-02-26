First confirmed case of measles reported in North Texas

The first confirmed case of measles in North Texas since the outbreak began has been reported, officials with Rockwall County announced.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an adult resident with measles on Feb. 25.

Dr. Dirk Perritt, with the Rockwall County Health Authority, said all direct contacts with the individual have been notified for observation. Officials do not believe this case is related to the outbreak in West Texas and "the situation is being closely monitored."

The first measles death in Texas was reported Wednesday morning. A child who was hospitalized with measles has died from the illness in West Texas, state and local health officials announced.

Lubbock health officials and DSHS said the patient who died was an unvaccinated school-aged child who passed away in the last 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, the Texas Health Department reported at least 18 hospitalizations in the outbreak, which is primarily affecting children and teenagers. Nearly all of those who have been reported ill in Texas were unvaccinated. Nine cases have been reported in neighboring New Mexico.

As many as 1 in 20 children with measles will develop pneumonia, CDC data shows. In some cases, measles can cause severe infections in the lungs and brain that can lead to cognitive issues, deafness or death.

While most people's symptoms improve, about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people will be hospitalized, 1 out of every 1,000 will develop brain swelling that can lead to brain damage, and up to 3 of every 1,000 will die.

The symptoms of measles

High fever, up to 105°F

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat

Rash: typically appears 3–5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward

Preventive measures and recommendations

Vaccination: The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent measles. Check your immunization records and ensure you and your family members are up to date.

Protect high-risk groups: Individuals with weakened immune systems (e.g., due to chemotherapy or certain medical conditions), older adults, and very young children need extra caution to avoid exposure.

Stay home if you're ill: If you develop symptoms, isolate yourself at home and consult a healthcare professional to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Wash hands frequently: Regular handwashing with soap and water helps minimize the spread of infectious diseases.