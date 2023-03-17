First Alert Weather: Wind Advisory in effect for North Texas Friday morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! A weather alert has been issued this morning due to the significant change in our temperatures, along with the windy conditions.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas until 10 a.m. The CBS News Texas weather team will likely lift the weather alert around the same time.

As for this morning, wind chills will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A couple of cold rain showers are also possible this morning, mainly along and south of Interstate 20. Then, we'll see gradual clearing.

North Texas can expect dry but chilly weather this weekend, with temperatures close to freezing for some areas Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

Next week, another chance of storms is expected, but don't worry—we're watching it closely.